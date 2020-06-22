1 killed after driver runs flashing red light in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – One person was killed early Monday morning in a car crash in Doral, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 58th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, the driver of a Nissan ran a flashing red light and struck a Toyota and a Jeep.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Toyota dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and the passenger of the Toyota were both taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

It’s unclear whether an arrest will be made.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Traffic Homicide unit has taken over the investigation.