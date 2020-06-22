Woman killed, 2 others injured in Miami shooting

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred Monday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 1400 NW 61st St. shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts.

Officer Michael Vega said a woman, identified as Khadijah Robinson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and a man, who had been shot several times, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Vega said a third victim who was shot in the arm turned up at the hospital and is in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.