Driver flees after striking man on I-95 exit ramp to US 441, troopers say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 95′s exit ramp to U.S. 441.

Camacho said the vehicle was heading south on I-95 before getting on the exit ramp, at which time it struck a man who was walking along the ramp.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver fled the scene, never stopping to check on the victim.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

