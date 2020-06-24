87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

1 taken to hospital as trauma alert after 18-wheeler crashes into wall

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 over the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Miami-Dade.
Sky 10 over the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a concrete wall in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 51st Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

She said the victim was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert. Their condition has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what caused the 18-wheeler to crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: