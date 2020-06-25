93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Helicopter crashes into wooded area in Coconut Creek

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Coconut Creek, Broward County
Sky 10 over the scene of a helicopter that crashed in Coconut Creek.
Sky 10 over the scene of a helicopter that crashed in Coconut Creek. (WPLG)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities are working to rescue a pilot whose helicopter crashed into a heavily wooded area in Coconut Creek, police confirmed.

The crash was reported early Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Sample Road.

Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon said construction work was being done in the area when the crash occurred.

A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in a heavily wooded area in the 3600 block of West Sample Road.
A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in a heavily wooded area in the 3600 block of West Sample Road. (WPLG)

He said the pilot is believed to be the only person on board the helicopter. Authorities believe he has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: