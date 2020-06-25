Helicopter crashes into wooded area in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities are working to rescue a pilot whose helicopter crashed into a heavily wooded area in Coconut Creek, police confirmed.

The crash was reported early Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Sample Road.

Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon said construction work was being done in the area when the crash occurred.

A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in a heavily wooded area in the 3600 block of West Sample Road. (WPLG)

He said the pilot is believed to be the only person on board the helicopter. Authorities believe he has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.