Video shows woman deliver baby in Broward parking lot

MARGATE, Fla. – The birth of a child can take lots of planning, and it was so for a Coral Springs couple. But all of it went out the window in the parking lot of Natural Birth Works in Margate.

Susan Anderson said Thursday it all happened really fast.

“During the car ride to the birth center, I turned to my husband, and I was like, ‘I need to push!” Anderson said, adding “I didn’t think I wouldn’t make it into the building.”

Surveillance video shows Sandra Lovaina, a midwife, and her husband, Joseph Anderson, stood next to her as she gave birth naturally.

“By the time we got to the first step the head was coming,” Susana Anderson said.

Lovaina was there to grab the newborn when she quickly slipped through the side of Susan Anderson’s shorts.

“She had been our client before. We’ve done her other delivery, and round two was just a lot faster,” said Gelena Hinkley, a midwife. “No one was expecting it to be that fast.”

Susana Anderson had planned a water birth, when part of labor or delivery, or both happen while the mother is in a pool filled with warm water.

“That was my focus, just getting inside to the birthing tub, but she had other ideas,” Susan Anderson said.