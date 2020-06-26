Florida suspends consumption of alcohol at bars statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has ordered business owners to refrain from serving alcohol at bars statewide, effective immediately, officials announced Friday.

The move comes after some restaurants and bars across the state have come under scrutiny for packing their establishments and not following social distancing guidelines.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — Florida DBPR (@FloridaDBPR) June 26, 2020

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a press release stating that the restaurant, Swan, and two others had been temporarily shut down by the city of Miami police for violating re-opening rules.

Swan, along with Astra in Wynwood and El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana were cited after reports that the county’s “New Normal” rules were not being followed.

Owners of non-compliant businesses may face a $500 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced earlier this week that it had suspended the alcoholic beverage vendor license to The Knight’s Pub in Orlando after 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Through contact tracing, the Florida Department of Health determined that at least 28 patrons tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar, officials said.

Despite the new alcohol bar ban, alcoholic beverages may still be served to patrons who are dining at a restaurant.

It’s unclear whether any COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at any South Florida restaurants or bars.