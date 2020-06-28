7 Fort Lauderdale bars, restaurants shut down for violating coronavirus rules

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a sweep of Las Olas Boulevard and other areas of Fort Lauderdale that lasted until 2 a.m., 7 establishments were fined and shutdown for not following coronavirus guidelines Friday night.

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s Community Enhancement and Compliance Division conducted what they said were “unscheduled compliance checks” of businesses.

“We will be looking also to ensure that no one is past 50 percent maximum occupancy in the building,” Porshia Williams, Fort Lauderdale Code Compliance manager, said. Other compliant issues that, if not followed, could mean a fine and shutdown were: patrons not congregating at bars, tables at least six feet apart, signage with COVID guidelines was displayed, and businesses operating were approved for Phase 1 of the city’s reopening.

7 businesses were found in violation, which meant they would not be allowed to reopen for 24 hours and code compliance would visit the sites again Saturday.

All but one of the businesses were given a $250 fine. Piazza Italia was fined $15,000 because of repeat violations. According to code compliance, the restaurant had already be given warnings for violating social distancing rules. On Friday, code officers found people dining at high top tables pushed up against the bar.

In violation

Piazza Italia, 904 E. Las Olas Blvd., $15,000 fine, shutdown. Repeat violations.

Café Del Mar, 101 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Boulevard, $250 fine and shut down. Not wearing facial coverings, no social distancing, no signs posted.

Lucky’s Tavern, 214 SW 3rd Ave., $250 fine, shut down, operating as a bar. Bar establishment not allowed to open during Phase 1.

Noodles Panini, 821 E. Las Olas Blvd., $250 fine, using bar area, allowing customers to drink at bar.

Original Fat Cats, 320 SW 2nd St., $250 fine and shut down. Large crowd, no social distancing, no signage.

Poorhouse, 110 S.W. 3rd Ave., $250 fine, shut down. Large crowd, no social distancing, no signage.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, 740 E. Las Olas Blvd., $250 fine, operating as a bar. Bar establishment not allowed open during Phase 1.

In compliance

American Social, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Big City Tavern, 609 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Café Europa, 910 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Casa Sensei, 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd.

El Camino, 817 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria, 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Hollywood Brewing, 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Macabi Havana Lounge, 1219 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Red Door Asian Bistro & Hibachi, 625 E. Las Olas Blvd.

YOLO, 333 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Kaluz, 3300 E. Commercial Blvd.

At YOLO on Las Olas Boulevard, while it appeared that the crowd was large Friday night, the city found that they were in compliance, practicing social distancing, enforcing masks and within their capacity limits.

Tim Patrillo, of Yolo Restaurant, said it is always a challenge to make sure everyone is wearing a face mask and social distancing because there are so many people coming in and going out.

“I feel like guests are starting to be a lot more responsible as well,” Patrillo said.

The same went for Big City Tavern. "No one was congregated at the bar. (We) didn't spot anything that was out of compliance," Williams said.

At American Social, where they had been ordered to shut down for 24 hours once already, they were also in compliance.

THIS JUST IN:

On Saturday at 9 p.m., most of the businesses visited were found to be in compliance.

Spazio Restaurant, 239 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd., was fined and shutdown.

The Code Enforcement team will be out Saturday cracking down on businesses until 2 a.m., they said.