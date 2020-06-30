Cadillac crashes on top of other vehicles at dealership

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was rushed to a hospital Tuesday morning after he ran his Cadillac off the road in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 98th Street.

A police officer at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that the driver lost control of the car and the vehicle flew on top of other vehicles at a used car dealership.

Driver loses control of car and crashes into used car dealership in northwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

The driver was taken to North Shore Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Wright said the owner of the dealership was notified and is expected to arrive at the scene later in the morning.