Rodent droppings found at South Florida restaurant operating without license

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – State records show only one restaurant kitchen was ordered shut in all of South Florida last week.

Flavors Caribbean #3 was operating without a license, according to records.

The inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation also noted rodent, roach and hand washing issues inside the Lauderdale Lakes restaurant.

Below are some of the violations the inspector observed.

Flavors Caribbean was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***FLAVORS CARIBBEAN #3

3414 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 6/23/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings under steam table in service area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on counter in service area 2 live roaches on wall near three compartment sink. 2 live roaches under prep table in kitchen area 4 live roaches by mop sink area 7 live roaches inside reach in cooler gasket next to 6 burner stove. 2 live roaches on Gunfire stove oven door 2 live roaches in gasket of True reach in cooler. 2 live roaches on red shelve over white chest freezer 4 live roaches in hallway that leads to bathroom 1 live roaches on True Refrigerator in kitchen area 2 live roaches on microwave in kitchen area 3 live roach on prep table where microwave is kept 2 live roaches crawling on wall near kitchen entrance. Approximately 10 live roaches in box with deli paper 1 live roach in empty compartment on steam-table.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches at service counter 1 dead roach in front of service counter 1 dead roach underneath the soda machine in dining area 1 dead roach behind the service counter. 1 one dead roach on pipeline underneath three compartment sink. 1 dead roach by mop sink. 1 dead roach in corner of True reach in cooler. 1 dead roach behind Skyline Professional bucket. 1 dead roach in hallway. 3 dead roaches between reach in cooler and 6 burner stove in kitchen area.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink. Operator washed hands in 3 compartment sink.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed sanitizer bucket in employee hand wash sink.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed bucket with jerk seasoning stored on floor in kitchen area next to true reach in cooler. Operator removed and stored properly.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed interior of microwave encrusted with food debris.”

“Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants. Operator must obtain a public food service license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants within 30 days.”

“Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed prepared ackee and saltfish with no date. As per operator, dish was prepared 06/22.”

“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food left at room temperature to cool. Observed soup 80°F cooling at room temperature.”