State budget cuts will affect dozens of South Florida services

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust wanted $250,000 for what they call permanent supportive housing, the bridge housing program for homeless people who don’t do well in a congregate living facility.

But the funding from the state is not coming after Gov. Ron DeSantis cut $1 billion in spending from the state budget that runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021, partly because of shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would have used the funds to prefund these immediate placement options at places like Camillus Summerville, which is essentially like paying rent in an apartment but in a setting that is very close in supervision,” said Ron Book, chairman of the Homeless Trust.

“Like everybody else’s revenue, our revenue is shrinking as well.”

Because the Homeless Trust gets its funding from county food and beverage tax, the funding has dried up. And they recently had to find more than $7 million in cuts.

They’re not alone in feeling the state’s budget crunch. Out of an 18-page list of vetoes, over 100 entities in South Florida are affected.

Some other examples include:

Broward County’s health department is not getting $800,000 they requested for their HIV test and treatment program.

FIU will not be getting $3.1 million meant for scholarships and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) initiatives.

South Florida Behavioral Network won’t be getting $4 million.

And the city of Homestead is not getting $500,000 for their breast cancer screening.

See the full 2020 veto list below: