Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a shopping plaza in Kendall.

The fire occurred at 8505 Mills Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as light smoke and flames were coming from the side of the building.

Some roof damage was visible from the outside but it’s unclear how extensive the damage was inside any of the businesses.

Miami-Dade firefighters have since extinguished the flames.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.