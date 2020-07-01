Florida Supreme Court suspends Miami Beach attorney over misconduct

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Bar recently announced that the Florida Supreme Court suspended a Miami Beach attorney for one year effective July 4.

Herbert Ervin Walker III, 55, is a former Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney who resigned in 2007 after he was accused of sexual harassment.

This time, he was accused of creating a conflict of interest when he accepted about $5,000 in suits and monogrammed shirts from a former client who took him shopping at Aventura Mall.

The Florida Bar also accused Walker of accepting $2,000 on a defendant’s behalf while knowing another attorney was representing him on the case. He was still representing the co-defendant who was unaware that he was communicating with the defendant.