Narcotics investigation leads to deputy-involved shooting in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A narcotics investigation led to a man being shot by deputies in Wilton Manors, authorities confirmed this week.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. June 19 behind a rehabilitation center in the 2600 block of North Andrews Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives with BSO’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to apprehend Shane Lyons, 20, who was armed, in reference to a narcotics investigation, however the confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities said Lyons was injured and taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured.

Lyons faces three counts of attempted felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count each of possession of a weapon by convicted felon. He also faces charges of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamines, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and resisting an officer with violence.

The two deputies involved in the shooting, Detective Thomas Golebiewski, 53, and Detective Timothy Schaub, 33, have been placed on administrative assignment, per BSO policy, until the investigation into the shooting is completed.