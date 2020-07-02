Pence meets DeSantis at University of South Florida in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis met on Thursday in Tampa and visited the Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation at the University of South Florida.

Pence and DeSantis wore face masks before the news conference to remind the public to avoid large crowds, keep social distancing and wear face masks.

“We can slow the spread,” Pence said. “We can flatten the curve, but it will take all of us.”

Pence also said he and President Donald Trump support DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in Florida. The surge in cases hasn’t changed plans to host the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month.

DeSantis said the three Cs need to be avoided. He said Floridians need to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places which increase the risk of person-to-person infections and close-contact settings. Social distancing requires at least six feet apart.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement on Thursday by the Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. He said he is concerned about the “many asymptomatic individuals” who are “unknowingly” carrying the virus in public.

“Wearing a mask in public settings, frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and observing the latest social distancing guidelines will also amplify our ongoing efforts in protecting our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus,” Rivkees said. “Every Floridian has an important role to play.”

