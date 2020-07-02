Police: Woman found dead from gunshot wound inside home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An active police scene in Northeast Miami-Dade continues Thursday as an adult woman was found dead inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police have not yet released any detailed information and said they are still in the midst of the investigation.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the home at 20325 NE 13th Court.

Crime scene tape has been set up around the scene. Local 10 saw people arriving at the home visibly upset – possibly loved ones or family members of the victim, but that has not been confirmed.

From overhead in Sky 10, one person could be seen in handcuffs in the back of a Miami-Dade police cruiser, but there is also no confirmation as to what that person's role was in this apparent homicide.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.