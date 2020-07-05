Alleged shooter kills 2 men in 2 counties with only minutes in between

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Miramar man who police said shot two people on the same day in two different counties within minutes of each other is under arrest. Meanwhile, the funeral service for one of his victims was held Saturday morning.

Ian Jackson, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday, July 1, for the murders of Roy Gissendanner in West Park and O’Neil William in Miami Gardens.

On Monday, June 22, around 4 p.m., Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies arrived at 5831 S.W. 27th St., West Park, after receiving a 911 call. There they found Gissendanner lying on the grass not too far from a parking lot. Gissendanner, 63, had been shot in the head and torso. Fire rescue tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage showed Jackson walking in the area where Gissendanner was found. Also, on the video is an interaction between the two men. As Gissendanner gets out of the driver’s side of his 2003 gold Ford Taurus, the suspect shoots him at least twice. After the shooting, the suspect —believed to be Jackson — gets into the man’s car and takes off.

As BSO continued the investigation into the West Park shooting, Miami Gardens Police were investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, June 22 at 4:19 p.m. in the 18300 block of North Miami Avenue.

The suspect, again believed to be Jackson, is captured on surveillance footage arriving to a gas station in the stolen Ford Taurus. There, he confronts a man, later identified as William, and subsequently shoots him. Police said William was able to drive away from the gas station but eventually struck a wall.

BSO and Miami Gardens homicide detectives, in conjunction with the United States Marshal’s Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, located Jackson in Broward County on Wednesday, July 1, where he was taken into custody.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Gissendanner and one count of second-degree murder in the death of William.

A funeral service for Gissendanner was held Saturday, July 4, at the New Macedonia Baptist Church in West Park.

Jackson was booked into the Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, where he is being held without bond.

BSO and MGPD continue to investigate what was the motive behind the two shootings.