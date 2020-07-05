Man barricaded in SW Miami-Dade burning home had knife to his throat, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After responding to a Miami-Dade home on Sunday morning, officers were suddenly facing a potentially life-threatening situation.

"The officers quickly realized that the male was armed with a knife, and was holding that knife to his neck," said Miami-Dade Police Lt. Carlos Rosario.

They were tense moments for first responders who confronted the man, armed with a knife, outside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident, which was recorded by neighbors, led to a standoff between the man and SWAT officers.

"The officers were able to speak to him, keep him calm," said Rosario. "They also summoned our hostage negotiation team and our special response team."

According to police, it all started around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, when a fire broke out inside the home on Southwest 305th Terrace near 160th Avenue.

Initial reports indicated there were two people trapped inside, and arriving officers found thick smoke billowing out.

"The officers immediately attempted to gain access into the residence, and actually a neighbor was able to provide a tool, which the officers used to pry the front door open," Rosario said.

That’s when officers came face to face with the suspect, who they said was armed with a knife and threatening to take his own life.

The other person inside the home, according to police, was the man’s mother.

At some point, negotiators were able to coax the man out of the home before eventually taking him into custody.

Investigators are working to figure out if the initial fire was intentionally set.