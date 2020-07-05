Masses promoting ‘Unity Against Racism’ being held in churches across South Florida

MIAMI – Special 'Unity Against Racism' masses are being held at churches throughout Miami.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the holiday weekend is the perfect time to highlight the church's social doctrine.

He’s leading mass at the Holy Redeemer Church in Liberty City, which on Sunday took on the topic of racism and being unified this holiday weekend.

"We thought we would celebrate this mass praying for peace and justice," Wenski said.

Church members say the Fourth of July weekend was chosen on purpose for the occasion, linking the theme of liberty with the church’s stance against the sin of racism.

"We see the effects of racism still at work unfortunately in too many areas of our country," Wenski said.

While the church is only hosting 25% capacity during this pandemic, the mass is live streamed to thousands.

The mission, the archdiocese said, is for sinners to repent.

“Hopefully it’s a message of hope, a message of solidarity, a message that acknowledged we have come a long way even though we have a way yet to go,” Wenski said.