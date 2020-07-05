2 Fort Lauderdale businesses found compliant last weekend didn’t make cut this time around

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Last Friday, two Las Olas Boulevard establishments passed code compliance, but this week, they didn’t make the cut.

A total of 5 establishments were fined and shut down this Friday after being found non-compliant by the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Community Enhancement and Compliance Division. The compliance division is continuing its “unscheduled compliance checks” of businesses throughout the weekend that are not following reopening guidelines.

The two businesses that were visited again by code compliance and found to be in violation: Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria, 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., which was fined $250 for not enforcing social distancing, and YOLO, 333 E. Las Olas Blvd., for not enforcing face coverings and social distancing .

The other three establishments fined and shutdown Friday were Anna’s Florist Coffee and Wine Bar, 1003 E. Las Olas Boulevard, $250, for not enforcing social distancing, Fishtales, 3355 N.E. 33rd St., for not enforcing social distancing, face covering violations and opened after hours (12 a.m.), and Hunter’s Beach Bar, 237 Almond Ave., which received a $15,000 fine for selling alcohol on premises. Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said shutdowns are imminent for “restaurants acting as bars.”

Last week, Porshia Williams, Fort Lauderdale Code Compliance manager, said code complaint officers would be looking to ensure that no one is past 50 percent maximum occupancy in a building. Other compliant issues that, if not followed, could mean a fine and shutdown were: patrons not congregating at bars, tables at least six feet apart, signage with COVID guidelines was displayed, and that businesses operating were approved for Phase 1 of the city’s reopening.

According to the city of Fort Lauderdale, businesses operating under the proper licenses are advised they can open after 24 hours if they correct the violations.

>The public is encouraged to report COVID-19 violations. Call 311 or (954) 828-8000.

>To see a list of businesses and violations, you can go to Broward County’s business complaint dashboard.