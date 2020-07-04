Coronavirus: Fourth of July in Broward County has very different look in 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Empty beaches and surrounding shops and areas were a common scene on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, despite the Fourth of July holiday.

It's a much different look than in past years, with no feet in the sand and no swimmers in the ocean.

The changes are due to new rules and closures across the county as South Florida continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have closed the beaches, unfortunately, because we have to look out for the wellbeing of all of our people in Broward County," said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

On our day of independence, some businesses and restaurants were still up and running, providing they follow social distancing guidelines, which the county said will be strictly enforced.

"Restaurants at 50 percent. No restaurant acting as bars. We actually closed one down last night," Holness said.

Hunters Beach Bar was shut down and issued a $15,000 fine. Louis Bossi’s Ristorante and Ann’s Florist & Coffee Bar and wine both given $250 citations after the county said customers failed to social distance.

In the city of Margate, instead of residents coming out to their annual Fourth of July parade along Margate Boulevard, festively decorated city vehicles traveled through neighborhoods, taking the parade to them.

"Today we are going to have to treat each other as if one of us have the virus or both of us do, by wearing our facial coverings that is a very important step," Holness said. "Social distancing ad washing our hands."

The beaches throughout Broward County will remain closed through the weekend.