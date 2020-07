MARGATE, Fla. – The City of Margate's Fourth of July parade will have a special guest as its Grand Marshal.

State Rep. Anika Omphroy (Dist. 95) will guide the parade through several Margate neighborhoods.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will kick off from Firefighters Park, located at 2500 Rock Island Rd.

There will be some temporary road closures and delays as the parade marches through the city.

A map of the parade route and approximate times it will be specific locations can be seen below.