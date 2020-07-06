Boy, 7, dies days after being shot in head at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy died over the weekend after he was shot in the head at a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The boy was identified by his grandmother as Breyson Plummer.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said no foul play is suspected. It’s unclear whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by someone else.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Liening confirmed Monday that the boy had succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

She said the investigation remains ongoing.

It’s unclear whether anyone will be charged in Breyson’s death.

Several neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier that they had complained about issues at Breyson’s home for months before the shooting.

“There’s always groups of people — people coming and going all day and night. We’ve seen fights,” Cal Miller said.

“That’s a problem house,” another neighbor, Robert Miller, said.

Miller said he had called police only two nights before the shooting after his Ring doorbell camera captured a man and a child walking out of the house, while a group is seen gathered in front near a car. The sound of a gunshot then goes off as the people outside duck for cover.

“I showed them the video, still pictures, of what goes on there,” Miller said.

Miller said he told officers something bad was going to happen at the house.

“I’m upset, I’m devastated about the child first and foremost, but what I’m really upset about is in six months there has been at least 30 or 40 calls in to that house. And every single time has failed that child,” Miller said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed that since Jan. 1, there have been 73 police calls to the home.