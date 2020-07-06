Miami-Dade County Public Schools asks parents to choose their children’s fall plan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents and guardians of children who attend public schools in Miami-Dade County are asked to complete a questionnaire this week that indicates their children’s fall enrollment plan.

The school district’s tentative reopening plan will be enacted once Miami-Dade County is in Phase 2 of The Plan for Florida’s Recovery, however the county is still in Phase 1.

On the questionnaire, parents will indicate whether they intend to have their child return to school in the fall for up to five days a week or whether they want their children to continue full-time online learning.

If they choose to send their children to school, school officials said parents must understand that their child’s school may be operating through a hybrid model, blending on-campus learning and distance learning.

“My School Online (MSO) is M-DCPS’ distance learning option for those students in grades K-12 who wish to take online classes full-time but still maintain their connection to their enrolled schools,” an email from the school district stated. “Its design is based on feedback received from parents on distance learning during the recent school closures. It incorporates many of the features that parents and students valued, such as a single online platform to access digital course content, and virtual real-time interaction with teachers each day for every class.”

Parents will have until Friday to complete the questionnaire, which they can find on the Parent Portal or the Dadeschools Mobile app.

Parents may also visit reopening.dadeschools.net to fill out the form, and then email or print it out and return it to their children’s school.

Form pickup and drop-off at schools will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forms will also be made available at the schools for pickup during those times.

“Parents of new students must complete the physical form and take it to the intended school of enrollment, in person,” the email stated.

For more information, visit reopening.dadeschools.net. To contact the M-DCPS Distance Learning helpline, call 305-995-HELP.