Police investigate fatal shooting at Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning at a home in Miami Gardens.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 15900 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue. Authorities confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as a dark-colored sedan was loaded onto the bed of a tow truck outside the house.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

