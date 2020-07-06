Woman dies after being pulled from water off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A woman who authorities believe was around 60 years old died Monday after being pulled from the water off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Fire Rescue spokesman Steve D’Oliveira, a group of snorkelers were in the water around 11 a.m. when the woman became separated from the group.

D’Oliveira said the group headed to shore and realized the woman was no longer with them.

A search ensued and the woman was found near the pier.

The woman was taken to shore where CPR was conducted on her before she was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. D’Oliveira said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the woman suffered a medical episode at the time she became separated from her group, D’Oliveira said.

Her identity and cause of death have not yet been released.