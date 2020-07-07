Human head found on side of Florida road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg police are investigating after a human head was found on the side of a road Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the head was discovered on 38th Avenue South, between 31st and 34th Streets.
Police have not said whether the victim has been identified or how they were killed.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
#stpetepd investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780 pic.twitter.com/zoICcaYvpI— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 7, 2020