Human head found on side of Florida road

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Road where human head was found July 7 in St. Petersburg.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg police are investigating after a human head was found on the side of a road Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the head was discovered on 38th Avenue South, between 31st and 34th Streets.

Police have not said whether the victim has been identified or how they were killed.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

