Trump is scheduled to visit Miami-Dade on Friday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Miami-Dade County on Friday, and he will be visiting the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, also known as “Doralzuela” because of its high population of Venezuelans.

Trump will be discussing the efforts to stop the cocaine trafficking that officials say is fueling corruption in the hemisphere ― especially in Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico.

Amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, the Southern Command recently reported the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze challenged “an excessive maritime claim by Venezuela.”