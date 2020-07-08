Miami mayor disagrees with Gimenez’s order to close indoor dining

MIAMI – The mayor of Miami-Dade County walked back his decision to close down gyms and fitness centers on Tuesday, and his initial announcement on reclosures caught the mayor of Miami by surprise.

During a stop Wednesday at a food distribution site in Little Haiti, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was never consulted about the order before it was signed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a virtual meeting Tuesday with more than a dozen local gym owners, which led to him reconsidering closing fitness centers.

“The new update is we have to wear a mask 24/7 in and out of training at all times and [stay] 10 feet apart,” Stunna’s Fit owner Gabriel Varona said.

The last-minute change does not affect the rollback for restaurants, which will now be limited to delivery, takeout and outdoor dining beginning Thursday.

Suarez told Local 10 News on Wednesday that he hasn’t spoken to the county mayor in nearly three weeks.

“As a mayor of Dade County, when you implement an order, it affects all 34 cities. And so, I think he has an obligation to communicate with the city,” Suarez said.

As for whether he agrees with the county order, Suarez said he does not, considering contract tracers have not specifically identified gyms and restaurants as problem areas.

“We’re not getting any information that we need yet from the contract tracers to justify the decision,” Suarez said. “These are decisions that are very impactful, they’re very comprehensive, and there needs to be a lot of consultation and justification before making a decision of that magnitude.”

On Tuesday, Gimenez and the governor raised eyebrows when they seemed to disagree over who was responsible for hiring more contact tracers.

Gimenez appeared on CNN Wednesday morning, saying once again that it’s up to the state to take on that process.

“Look, I’m not sure that the governor had all the information about what was transpiring down here,” Gimenez said. “There is a bureaucracy involved with the Department of Health, and again, we’re trying to work through it and trying to see if we can get more contact tracers here.”

Gimenez signed his order late Tuesday, and it will now take effect on Thursday.

In addition to closing down indoor dining, the order also shuts down entertainment venues, including casinos and concert halls with the exception of tribe-owned establishments.