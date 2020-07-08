Voters to decide if Miami-Dade police officers need independent civilian panel

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The majority of Miami-Dade Commissioners agreed on Wednesday to allow voters to decide if the Miami-Dade Police Department needs another layer of review with an Independent Civilian Panel.

Miami-Dade registered voters will decide whether or not to establish the ICP in the charter through an amendment in the November ballot. Commissioners voted 8-5 on the ordinance introduced by Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan.

Jordan had the support of Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava, Xavier Suarez, Audrey Edmonson, Sally Heyman, Eileen Higgins, Jean Monestime and Dennis Moss.

The five dissenting votes were from Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Esteban Bovo, Javier Souto, Joe Martinez and Rebeca Sosa. Bovo, Suarez and Levine Cava are running for Miami-Dade mayor in November.

Black Lives Matter movement activists wondered if the panel will have enough teeth to confront police brutality and racism. State legislation prohibits the panels from having subpoena power over the police.

The passing of the amendment won’t secure funding to establish and run the ICP. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez can still decide to veto the bill.

OPPOSITION TO THE ICP

Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said there is no need for a panel. He worries civilians’ with a lack of experience in law enforcement won’t be fair.

Stahl has been critical of Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez’s recent decision to terminate Officer Antonio Rodriguez, who was a three-decade veteran with a clean record.

Stahl said a viral video showed Rodriguez, who was a few years away from retirement, followed his training with a diversionary strike, when a woman became a threat at Miami International Airport.

The video showed the 21-year-old woman ― who was not wearing a face mask ― put Rodriguez’ health in danger when she placed her face inches away from his while taunting him.

Witnesses said the woman later identified as Paris Anderson had been threatening American Airlines employees and shouting when Rodriguez performed “an open palm” strike.

Stahl said it was clear from the video that Anderson was the aggressor and not Rodriguez, but his actions were judged by people who don’t understand the training.

Colleagues describe Rodriguez as calm and as someone who understood the value of community policing. Some officers believe Ramirez, who is new to the job, rushed to fire Rodriguez under pressure by Gimenez, who is running for Senate in November.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who is running for re-election in November, is investigating Rodriguez’s use of force. Stahl is concerned about a possible lack of objectivity.

“We’re moving in a time where it’s the emotions and not the facts,” Stahl said.