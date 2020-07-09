Police want to speak to husband, neighbors knew him as ice cream man, about wife’s killing

MIAMI, Fla. – Residents in one Miami neighborhood remember the man who family members suspect is responsible for his wife's killing. They say he drove an ice cream truck and cruised the streets daily.

Investigators believe that Amara Calixto, who was found stabbed multiple times inside her house, was the victim of a domestic dispute. The suspect has not been named by police.

“My sister was missing,” said Roxanna Rodriguez-Miyarez.

Investigators told Rodriguez-Miyarez that her sister was found dead at the home at N.W. 20th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police spent most of the day on the scene of the home collecting evidence and looking for clues as to what happened. Family members said the man took the couple’s eight-year-old child to Naples and left that child with his family. He has not been since since, they said.

Rodriguez-Miyares said: “It was a bad relationship.”

Now, she just wants justice for her sister.

“There are two children that have lost their mother.”

A person who lived in an efficiency just behind the home told Local 10 that she did not see anything going on there Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.