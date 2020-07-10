Trump opponents refuse to buy Goya Foods

MIAMI – Cooks who are fans of Goya Foods found themselves in the middle of pre-election political turmoil on Thursday evening.

Robert Unanue, Goya’s chief executive officer since 2004, visited the White House on Thursday. He announced Goya will be helping to donate 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas to food banks.

”We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” said Unanue, a Spanish American from New York.

Democrats Julián Castro and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the protest. The hashtags trending: #BoycottGoya and #Goyaway.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan migrants on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral.