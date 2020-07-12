Another Fort Lauderdale water main break prompts boil water advisory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A six-inch water main break at Royal Palm Drive in the Las Olas Isles area has prompted the city to advise residents to boil their tap water and to detour traffic from the westbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevardm which are closed as the repair work is done.

The city stated the boil water notice is precautionary but effective immediately. The order requests that residents boil water for more than one minute and should do so for about two days after workers repair the pipe.

Residents in the Royal Palm Drive area are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes either be boiled or bottled water be used.

It’s just another break in a string of problems that Fort Lauderdale has been plagued by, including one in February in the Riverside Park and Tarpon River neighborhoods after a water main ruptured in the New River. Workers had to install a new pipe section about 30 feet underwater. Also in February, sewer pipes burst in Harbor Beach and George English Lake. In January, a pipe ruptured in Victoria Park. And in December 2019, six water main breaks spewed about 127 million gallons of sewage.

With the latest break, officials also warn that there could be temporary low water pressure and service interruptions.

Regarding the closed Las Olas Boulevard westbound lanes, traffic is being detoured around the area using an eastbound lane.

Anyone with questions, is advised to call a 24-hour information line at (954) 828-8000.

The boil water notice is in effect for properties in the shaded area on the map below.