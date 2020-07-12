Police: Ford Mustang with decals involved in hit and run that left woman on life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hit and run crash the night before Fourth of July has left a 39-year-old woman on life support in critical condition and her family is desperate to find anyone who may have information that could lead to finding the driver that fled the scene. A $2,000 reward is being offered.

Lynn Hessley, 39, was struck Friday, July 3, at approximately 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of A1A and Seville Street in front of the Westin at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fort Lauderdale police said the driver was going southbound on A1A when they struck Hensley and didn't stop.

Investigators are looking for a 2006 Ford Mustang with multiple decals on the back of the car that was captured on surveillance video. One of the decals to the left of the Mustang logo appears to be a Human Rights Campaign sticker.

Investigators said the car would have front end damage.

Hessley has undergone brain surgery and is currently on life support in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help offset her medical bills. Because of COVID-19, the hospital is closed to visitors, so the family has not been able to visit her.

Crimestoppers is offering the $2,000 reward for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.

Call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).