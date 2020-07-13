Cheap gas continues as Florida drivers pay lowest prices at pump in 16 years

MIAMI, Fla. – If you’re trying to find something positive in summer months of quarantine, how about this?

Gasoline prices this July are the lowest they have been in 16 years around the state. Prices at the pump are holding steady as demand remains low because of less drivers on the roads due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, for the 11th consecutive day, motorists in Florida are paying an average of $2.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, The Auto Club Group.

“COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

For comparison, in past July months, the highest recorded price was on July 17, 2008, when regular unleaded was $4.11 a gallon. One year ago at this time, prices were $2.77.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in what AAA calls the Miami metro is $2.09, while in the Broward-Fort Lauderdale metro, it is $2.12.

One of the cheapest places for gas in Florida is Orlando, where a gallon of gas averages $2.07. The highest is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro at an average of $2.20 per gallon regular unleaded.

See more gas prices around the state of Florida.