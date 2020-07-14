Broward considering more rules to slow coronavirus spread

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County’s mayors met again Tuesday, talking rules, talking enforcement, talking surge in cases of COVID-19 locally.

County Mayor Dale Holness got input from all of the cities — to go back to the drawing board and draft up more rules.

“More rapid enforcement. We’ll also see some adjustment as far as it goes with the vacation rentals, and clamping down on these house parties,” Holness said. “[The Broward Sheriff’s Office] indicated that since March [they’ve received] 1,100 calls for these house parties. And you see the young people are the ones who are transmitting the disease now.”

Some across the county say not enough is being done.

“I think Florida has been a little lax,” Leslie Kent said Tuesday. “I think we should have more rapid testing. My daughter went, she can’t get her dentistry done because it took nine days [to get test results].”

Another compared Florida’s handling of the virus to New York’s.

“I travel a lot,” he said. “I go between here and New York a lot. I see how New York was able to put it together.”

Broward County added another 1,330 positive cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 32,814 since the start of the outbreak.

Officials looking to beef up a rapid response team to shut down businesses not complying with the emergency orders.

“Several cities indicated that they’re going to go straight to citations, and no more warnings,” Holness said. “We have an interlocal agreement with the cities to enforce the rules.”

Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com, where we’ll update you when Broward announces any additions to its emergency orders.