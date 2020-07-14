Man attacked during argument over masks outside Miami café

MIAMI – Miami police released surveillance video Monday that shows a man being attacked outside a Miami café.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. July 5 outside Latin Café 2000 at 875 NW 42nd Ave.

According to Miami police, the victim was at the outside counter purchasing coffee when he began arguing with another man about the county’s mask mandate.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said one of the five people outside the café was not wearing a mask.

The video shows the two men fighting. Two women and another man also join in the attack against the victim.

Based on the video, it appears that one of the women was not wearing a mask.

Authorities said the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the attack from inside their car.

Police said she ran out to help him and was hit during the scuffle.

Authorities are now searching for the two men and two women involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.