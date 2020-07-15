2 people shot during small gathering at Homestead hotel, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man and a woman were shot Tuesday during a small gathering inside a hotel room in Homestead, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Homestead police Sgt. Fernando Morales said in a news release that officers responded to the Floridian Hotel at 990 N. Homestead Blvd. Tuesday and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

He said there were about five people inside the room drinking alcohol when Angel Ruiz, 18, pulled out a gun.

Morales said the gun discharged and the bullet struck another male in the midsection before exiting and striking a woman in the hip.

Both victims were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

Ruiz was arrested on charges of culpable negligence involving a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.