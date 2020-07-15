Twitter accounts of big names like Biden, Obama and Buffett hacked in Bitcoin scheme

Prominent Twitter accounts including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Elon Musk were hacked Wednesday in an apparent cryptocurrency scam.

The accounts of Kanye West, Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos had similar tweets asking for donations via Bitcoin.

This could be Twitter's biggest hack because of the big names associated with the compromised accounts.

Within minutes of the tweets being posted, a bitcoin account that appeared in some of the accounts showed more than 300 transactions for a total balance of more than $57,000, according to CNN Business.