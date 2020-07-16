Man caught on camera pushing woman into car in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Monday night, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to investigators from the police department’s Kendall District General Investigations Unit, a passerby saw a woman being forcefully thrown into an older model van just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 42nd Street and 99th Ave.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby home shows the woman and man speaking before the man shoves the woman into what is believed to be a maroon/burgundy Toyota Sienna.

Multiple witnesses told police they believed the incident was an abduction and saw the driver take off after pushing the woman into the vehicle.

Police are searching for both the man and woman seen in the video to determine exactly what occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.