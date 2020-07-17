Man fatally shot in parking garage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Seminole Police are searching for three people believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the Winner’s Way parking garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

According to authorities, Pierre Jules LaCroze, 37, of North Lauderdale, was fatally shot just before 12:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the parking garage.

A motive for the shooting has not be released, however, police said they are searching for two men and a woman, who are considered persons of interest.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the trio walking off of an escalator together, and another video shows them walking together in the casino.

One of the men removes his mask at one point to drink from a cup.

Police said the group left the area in a four-door, gray sedan that had its right-side hubcaps missing and its left brake light burned out.

The FBI is assisting Seminole police detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Seminole Police at 954-967-8900. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.