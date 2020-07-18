Gas station shooting in Pompano Beach leaves 1 dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A shooting outside of a Pompano Beach gas station left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police are still trying to piece together what led up to what they believe was a fight between a number of people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives said that at 11:52 p.m. on July 15, there was a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Solo Gas Station, 560 West Sample Road.

When deputies arrived they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Zion Lamar of Pompano Beach, outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Lamar to Broward Health North where he later died.

Homicide detectives believe Lamar may have been struck by gunfire during an altercation that involved multiple people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at (954) 321-4544. For anonymous tips, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.