Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy from Central Florida

HOLIDAY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 9-year-old boy from Pasco County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Michael Morris was last seen in the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday, Florida.

Authorities believe he may be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, who is also from Holiday.

Michael was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts. He has a cut on his chin.

Authorities said Michael and Savopoulos may be traveling in a white, 2011 Nissan Versa with Florida tag PCWH01. It’s unclear whether they are related or why authorities believe Savopoulos would take Michael.

Police warn the public not to approach Savopoulos or the vehicle if spotted, but to call 911 immediately.