Man seen smearing blood on Miami Beach businesses

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Businesses along Alton Road arrived Tuesday to find blood smeared on many storefronts between Lincoln Road and 17th Street.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News from Ace Hardware shows a man who appeared to have a cut on his arm or hand overnight. He’s seen walking up to the front of a business and rubbing his blood on the glass window before moving on to the next storefront.

Members of the Miami Beach Fire Department came out Tuesday morning to wash off the blood.

It’s unclear at this point who the man was and whether police have identified or found him.

