The List: Worship services livestreaming amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI – Many religious institutions are still offering livestreams or recordings of services. Archdiocese of Miami notified its pastors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that they could resume public masses on May 26 with social distancing in place and everyone in attendance wearing a face mask. Not all places of worship will open, so please check before venturing out.

We’ve provided links to the specific websites for livestreams that have been ongoing during the coronavirus.

Email share@local10.com to be added to the list below:

ARCHDIOCESE OF MIAMI:

· On the archdiocesan website: in English (from Heart of the Nation) and in Spanish (produced locally) from 6 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday; and from 4 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday on our You Tube channel. The English Mass also can be viewed at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WSFL-39. The Spanish Mass can be seen at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WLTV 23-Univision and at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays on Canal Sur. Visit https://www.miamiarch.org/CatholicDiocese.php?op=Television_Mass.

· Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 40202 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs: Facebook

· Cathedral of St. Mary, Miami: 10 a.m. Sunday in English, noon in Spanish; https://www.facebook.com/stmarymiami/

· Little Flower, Coral Gables: 10:30 a.m. English; 12:30 p.m. Spanish. http://www.facebook.com/cotlf/.

· Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Kendale Lakes: 9 a.m. (Spanish), 10:30 a.m. (English), Sunday. YouTube.com/gscatholic and Facebook.com/Gscatholic, www.gscatholic.org.

· Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. in English and 10 a.m. in Spanish. Go to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Doral TV.

· Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami: Sundays, 11:45 a.m. in English; 1:30 p.m. in Spanish. Go to their YouTube channel: http://www.ololourdes.org/church/CatholicChurch.php?op=Live_Mass. The church also livestreams from their grotto and adoration chapel of the Blessed Sacrament through their website, www.ololourdes.org.

· San Isidro, Pompano Beach: Sundays, 9 a.m. in English and 11:30 a.m. in Spanish. http://www.sanisidro.org/

· St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, Coral Springs: Sundays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewCC/

· St. Boniface, Pembroke Pines: in English: Saturday vigil, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; in Spanish: Saturday vigil, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also: virtual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Visit http://www.saintboniface.us/

· St. Edward Catholic Church, Pembroke Pines, 11 a.m. Sunday, English; 1 p.m., Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/stedwardpines/

· St. Hugh, Coconut Grove: Sunday Mass in English, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday Mass in Spanish, 12:30 p.m. Go to: https://sthughmiami.org/church/television/

· St. Kevin, Miami: YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCTL1FinAJRr4xBiEw3HF6qQ

· St. Louis, Pinecrest: livestreams Mass in Spanish at 8:15 a.m. and in English at 9:30 a.m. at https://stlcatholic.org/live-feed/

· St. Mark, Southwest Ranches: 8:30 a.m. in English; 9:30 a.m. in Spanish. www.facebook.com/stmarkparish or www.instagram.com/stmarkcatholicchurch

· St. Matthew, Hallandale: English Mass, 11:30 a.m.; Spanish Mass, 1 p.m., on their Facebook page.

St. Patrick, Miami Beach: https://stpatrickmiamibeach.com/church/mass-broadcast/

· NET TV (from the Diocese of Brooklyn): 11 a.m. Sundays, Mass in English. https://netny.tv/.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYNAGOGUES:

· Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center: https://www.atjchome.org/

· Bet Shira Congregation, Miami: https://www.betshira.org/live-streaming

· Congregation Dor Chadash: https://www.facebook.com/Dorchadashmiami/

· Ramat Shalom Synagogue, Plantation: https://www.ramatshalom.org/camera/

·Temple Beth Am, Pinecrest: https://www.tbam.org

· Temple Beth Sholom: https://www.tbsmb.org/

· Temple Emanu-El: https://www.tesobe.org/

· Temple Judea, Coral Gables: https://www.judeagables.org/temple-judea-live.html

· Temple Koi Ami Emanu-El, Plantation: Facebook: www.facebook.com/tkaefl

· Temple Sinai of North Dade, Miami. Friday, 6:15 p.m., Saturday, 10:30 a.m. www.tsnd.org

· Bet Shira in Pinecrest: https://www.betshira.org/

SOUTH FLORIDA MOSQUES:

· Darul Uloom Institute & Islamic Training Center: https://www.youtube.com/user/hikmat954

· Islamic Movement of Florida: https://www.imof.org/

· Islamic Center of South Florida: http://staging.islamiccenterofsouthflorida.org/audiovideo/

· Masjid Al-Ansar: https://livestream.com/accounts/4714150

· Islamic Center of Broward: http://www.icbfl.com/14/media/video

OTHER CHURCHES & RELIGIOUS CENTERS:

· Abundant Life Church in Margate: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkwIAZWVGGTPWe4CZcPTR_Q, https://www.abundantlife.tv or https://www.facebook.com/cometolife/

· All Saints Episcopal Church, Fort Lauderdale: https://vimeo.com/allsaintsftl

· Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens: 10 a.m. Sunday service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study online. Facebook, YouTube

· Auditorio De La Fe Christian Church, Pembroke Pines. Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/auditoriodelafe/

· Bethel Church of Miami, 9 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday: https://linktr.ee/tbcmiami

· Brownsville Church of Christ Miami, 11 a.m. Sunday, https://www.facebook.com/brownsvillecoc/

· Bread of Life Open Bible Church, Miami: 11 a.m., Sunday: https://youtu.be/KGeTQ_aDvOo

· Calvary Church, Miami: https://www.calvaryconnect.com/

· Calvary Chapel Miami Beach: www.facebook.com/calvarymiamibeach. Sundays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m.

· Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale: https://calvaryftl.org/

· Calvary Fellowship Church, Davie: cffwb.com

· Christ Community Church of Pembroke Pines, 10:30 a.m., English. Facebook. www.christcomchurch.org.

· Christ Fellowship Miami, 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, www.cfmiami.org/

· Christ the Rock Community Church, Cooper City, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Facebook, YouTube, Church live platform

· Christ Journey Church, Communion, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. services. Livestream also in Spanish and Portuguese. www.christjourney.tv

· ChristWay Baptist Church: www.cbcmiramar.com

· Christian Church, Pembroke Pines: Spanish at 11 a.m. Sunday https://www.facebook.com/auditoriodelafe/

· Church Comunidad Misionera de Adoracion, Cooper City: https://www.facebook.com/cmadoracion

· Church By The Glades, 6 p.m. Saturday, 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m Sunday: live.cbglades.com; Facebook.com/cbglades; youtube.com/cbglades; Instagram Live at instagram.com/cbglades. http://live.cbglades.com/

· CityRev Church: cityrev.org

· Cooper City Church of God: livestream in English at 8:30 am. and 11 a.m.: https://cccofgod.online.church

· Community Christian Church, Tamarac: http://live.communitycc.com/

· Community Church of God, Fort Lauderdale, 11 a.m. Sunday, https://facebook.com/CommunityCG

· Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Fort Lauderdale, 9:30 a.m. contemporary, 11 a.m. traditional: http://www.coralridge.tv/

· Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Cutler Bay: http://www.cornerstonemiami.org/streaming/

· Cornerstone Christian Church South Florida, Miami, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnJDn9AbYIKgAi3xUhrPwCQ

· Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ: http://www.gablesucc.org/live

· Corpus Christi Catholic Church: www.corpuschristimiami.org

· Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, Miami Gardens: https://www.facebook.com/cosmobaptistchurchofmiamigardens/

· Crossway Church, Cooper City: http://www.crosswaychurch.net/

· Crossbridge Brickell: Facebook @crossbridgebrickell or Instagram @crossbridgebrickell.

· Cruciform Church, Hollywood: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.: https://www.facebook.com/pg/CruciformChurch

· Diocese of Jamaica & The Cayman Islands: Livestream and recorded from various churches: http://www.anglicandioceseja.org/?p=20551

· Divine Savior Church, Doral: https://dscdoral.online.church for English; https://dscdoralesp.online.church for Spanish

· Ebenezer Spanish SDA Church, Miami: https://www.facebook.com/354994918425687/videos/2611116939107609/?vh=e&d=n

· Eliathah Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tamarac: Saturday: 10:20 a.m., Sabbath School; 11 am. Divine Service; Wednesday: 7:45 p.m., Prayer Meeting. https://www.facebook.com/EliathahSDA/videos/220622469160642/ and https://youtu.be/9KzJlNlMwdw

· First Baptist Church, Homestead: https://vimeo.com/event/25180

· First Eben Ezer Missionary Church, Fort Lauderdale, Sunday: You tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0lfOmt_twJb_-n2Iu5Ubqg

· First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale: Sunday service: https://livestream.com/firstpresbysterianchurchoffortlauderdale/events/9049412; also Lenten teaching series, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

· First United Methodist Church of Miami: https://firstchurchmiami.org/worship-live/

· First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables: www.facebook.com/firstcoralgables — in English at 11am; Domingo en español a las 9:30. Maundy Thursday at 7pm, Good Friday & Holy Saturday at 6pm. Virtual Stations of the Cross on Friday at www.welovecoralgables.org/stations.

· Global Church in northwest Miami-Dade: Livestreams on Sundays and Thursdays on their website, www.globalchurch.me (www.iglesiaglobal.me), YouTube, Facebook & Instagram. Sundays: 10 a.m. in Spanish and 11 a.m. in English (On Demand). Thursday 7 p.m. in Spanish and 7:30 p.m. in English.

· Grace Baptist Church Southwest Ranches: https://www.facebook.com/gbcministrysfl/

· Grace Church in Pompano Beach: www.gracechurchSFL.com

· Greater William Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, Homestead: Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon, www.facebook.com/gwcfwbc

· Greenhouse Church South Florida, Tamarac and Davie: Sunday, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. https://greenhousesouthflorida.online.church/ and http://www.greenhousesouthflorida.org/

· Holy Cross Lutheran Church: https://www.holycrossnm.com/calendar

· Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Pompano Beach: Live-streams services at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays: www.hopewell-mbc.org

· Impact Church of South Florida, Hollywood: 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, https://www.facebook.com/ImpactSoFlo/ and www.icsofl.com

· Inglesia Full Life, Hollywood, Miami: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Spanish: www.facebook.com/iglesiafulllife; www.youtube.com/iglesiafulllife; www.iglesiafulllife.org

· Iglesia Casa del Señor, 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Thursday, Spanish services, www.facebook.com/casadelsenor

· In One Accord Ministries, Davie: 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Instagram: @inoneaccordministries

· Kendall Presbyterian Church, http://www.kendallpres.org

· Kendall United Methodist Church, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kendallumchurch/, You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWfh7OXEvWnbYKV_sZmUbLQ, or www.kendallchurch.org.

· King Jesus International Ministry/ Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesus, 9 a.m., (English) 11:30 a.m, (Spanish); 6 p.m. (English and Spanish), Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Monday and 8 p.m., Wednesday, (English and Spanish); 7:30 p.m. Friday (English and Spanish) (Youth) http://live.kingjesusministry.org/ or http://live.elreyjesus.org/ or YouTube

· Koinonia Worship Center and Village, Pembroke Park: 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, https://www.kwcfl.org/live-streaming/ or Facebook

· Life Pointe Church, Naranja: 11 a.m., Sunday, English, 2 p.m., Spanish: https://www.lpc.is/live

· LOVE+UNLTD Church, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 8 p.m., Sunday, English; noon and 7 p.m., Spanish. YouTube, Facebook, www.loveunltd.com.

· Magnolia Park Church of Christ, Miami: 10 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Bible study. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5r7iC10vLs&feature=youtu.be

· Marantha Seventh-day Adventist Church, Miami Gardens: 11 a.m. Saturday. https://www.maranathamiami.com/livestream

· Metro Life Chapel, Lauderhill: 11 a.m. Sunday, Facebook Live, https://www.metrolifechapel.org/

· Miami Baptist Church: www.miamibaptistchurch.com

· Miami Shores Presbyterian Church: www.MSPC.net or https://www.youtube.com/user/miamishorespresbch/featured

· Miami Vineyard Community Church: https://miamivineyard.churchonline.org/

· Ministerio Vida Nueva Miami: 11 a.m. Sunday, Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/vidanuevamiami

· Ministerio Internacional Dios de pacto / International Ministry God of Covenant: https://www.facebook.com/PactofoMiami/

· Ministerio Jesus Dios de Pactos/Jesus God of Covenants Ministry, Miami: https://www.facebook.com/MinisteriosJesusdiosdepactos

· Miramar United Methodist Church, Miramar: 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, http://www.miramarumc.org/ and https://twitter.com/ChurchMiramar

· Mt. Calvary MB Church, Miami: 10 a.m. Sunday, Dial in (917) 900-1022, access code: 78226# or https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Calvary-MB-Church-Miami-112072860438534/

· Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Overtown: www.facebook.com/historic.mtzion.9; dial in: (602) 610 - 2091. CODE# 861516

· New Horizon United Methodist Church: Sunday 9 a.m. Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/nhumc/, Sunday after 10:30 a.m., recorded worship on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/NewHorizonumcFlorida, website service times, www.newhorizonumc.com

· New Life Assembly of God, Pembroke Pines: 11 a.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, facebook.com/NewLifePines

·New Life World Outreach Ministries, Pembroke Pines: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, http://nlwoministries.com/watch-us/

· New Hope in Christ Ministry, Hialeah: Spanish: Sunday service, also Thursday 8 p.m., Live.newhopeinchrist.church; Fb.com/newhopeinchrist.church

· New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Fort Lauderdale: 9 a.m. Sunday, http://mountolive.org/

· New Presbyterian Church, Wilton Manors, 11 a.m., Sunday. www.newpres.org

· Oasis Church, Pembroke Pines: Livestream every two hours starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, http://live.visitoasis.org

· Our Father’s Kingdom Ministries, Sunrise: 11 a.m. Sunday service, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bible study online: https://ofkministries.org/ and https://linktr.ee/ourfatherskingdom

· Parish of Saints Francis and Clare in Wilton Manors: https://stsfrancisandclare.com/

· Parkridge Church, Coral Springs: 10:15 a.m. Sunday, https://www.parkridgechurch.com/

· Pentecostal Tabernacle International, Miami Gardens: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, ecampus.pentab.org, www.facebook.com/pentabint, www.youtube.com/pentabint

· Plantation Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Plantation: https://www.plantationsda.tv/live-stream

· Plantation United Methodist Church, Plantation: 9:30 a.m. praise service, 11 a.m. traditional service, Sunday. https://www.plantationumc.org/liveworship

· Potential Church: potentialchurch.online

· Praise Tabernacle International, Plantation: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Facebook: http://bit.ly/ptifacebook, or praiseti.org/ichurch

· Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Princeton: 10 a.m. Sunday, https://www.facebook.com/princetonchurchnaz

· Rebaño de Lobos, FOW Ministries, Miami, 10 a.m. Sunday, http://www.imfow.org/

· Redeeming Word Christian Center, Tamarac: 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, www.rwcci.org or https://m.facebook.com/rwcci/

· Restoration Anglican Church, Miami, noon, Sunday, https://m.facebook.com/restorationanglicanchurchmiami/

· Rise Community Church, 10 a.m. Sunday, https://risecommunity.online.church/

· River of Grass Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, http://riverofgrassuu.org/index.html

· Riviera Presbyterian Church: 11 a.m. Sunday: https://www.rivierachurch.org/

· Sanctified Church of God: in Creole https://www.facebook.com/sanctifiedchurchofgod/

· South Miami Lutheran Church: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXT35xB7AVI37r49f89sK8

· Southwest Community Church, Miami: 10 a.m. Saturday, devotion; 10 a.m. Sunday, sermon; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, worship; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swccmiami/ or www.swcc.org

· St. Andrew’s Episcopal, Palmetto Bay: 10 a.m. Sunday. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmiami/videos/

· St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church, Kendall, http://www.standrewfl.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/agios.andreas.75

· St. Martin Episcopal Church, Pompano Beach, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Morning prayer and Holy Communion; 8 p.m., every evening, Compline (Evening prayer), Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaintMartinChurch/

· St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, Pompano Beach: Sunday services are posted on the church’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

· St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hollywood: 10 a.m. Sunday, https://m.facebook.com/stjohnslutheranhollywood/

· St. Paul Lutheran Church: https://stpaulweston.com/livestream/

· St. Peter’s MBC, Perrine: 7:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, https://youtu.be/ObcSHvhHheU

· Sunshine Cathedral MCC: https://www.youtube.com/user/SunshineCathedral?app=desktop

· St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Miami, https://www.stsophiamiami.org/

· St. Stephen Parish, https://www.facebook.com/StStephenParish/

· St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Miami: 10:30 a.m., Sunday, https://www.facebook.com/St-Stephens-Episcopal-Church-162542331753/

· St. Thomas University, Miami: 12:15 p.m., Monday-Friday, also Sunday, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEiil7pdXFs4lsldgQ_7TTw

· Tabernacle Seventh-day Adventist Church, Miami: http://tabsda.org/watch-live/

· The Bridge Church, Facebook

· The Church by the Sea, Bay Harbor Island: http://churchbytheseabh.com/

· The Cool Church, Miramar: 10 a.m. and noon, Sunday, https://thecoolchurch.online.church/

· The Exchange Church, Deerfield Beach: 10:30 am. Sunday, https://theexchangechurch.cc/live/

· The Historic Saint Agnes’ Episcopal Church: https://www.stagnesepiscopalchurch.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/historicstagnes/

· The Immanuel Temple, Pembroke Pines: 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Facebook, YouTube, theit.org

· The Khadampa Buddha Center: https://meditateinfortlauderdale.org/ $10 to register.

· The Light Center TLC, Fort Lauderdale: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Vimeo.com/thelightcenter or https://www.facebook.com/myTLCchurch/ or https://www.youtube.com/user/Lolwclight

· The Worship Center, Margate: Livestreams offered on Good Friday from 8-9 p.m. and on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - noon. http://Facebook.com/theworshipcenterTWC/

· Third Church of Christ, Scientist, Miami, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://zoom.us/j/284992404; 7:30 p.m., Wednesday: https://zoom.us/j/690382953

· Trinity Miami, Miami Gardens: http://live.trinitychurch.tv/

· Trinity United Methodist Church, Lighthouse Point: 10 a.m. Sunday, worship, www.TrinityLHP.com, 1 p.m. Monday, Children’s Interactive Chapel https://www.facebook.com/TrinityLHP/

· True Witness Apostolic Church, Pompano Beach: 11:45 a.m. Sundays, https://www.truewitnessfl.org/livestream

· Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami: Livestreaming: UUMiami.org or YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCamVVHLvAbJfiuCr8cW7Ufw?view_as=subscriber

· United Church of Christ, Fort Lauderdale: Livestreaming: www.uccftl.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccftl, also YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/uccftl

· Unity on the Bay, Miami, 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday (English); 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Spanish), https://www.facebook.com/unityonthebaymiami/ or website www.unityonthebay.org

· Unity Pompano Beach: https://unitypompanobeach.org/

· Universal Truth Center for Better Living, Miami Gardens: 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Facebook Live, You Tube, and www.utruthcenter.org

· Verdad y Vida Ministries: (Spanish) 11 a.m., Sunday, also 8 p.m. Wednesday, http://www.verdadyvidaministries.com/verdad-y-vida-radio.html

· Vida Worship Center, Coral Springs: 11 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Thursday, Spanish. Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/vidawc, You Tube: https://bit.ly/YouTubeVidaWC

· Vous Church, Miami: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Sunday, (Spanish), noon, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Livestream, Facebook, YouTube

· Wayside Baptist Church, Miami: English: https://waysidemiami.org/live-stream-and-sermons/ Spanish: https://waysidemiami.org/la-iglesia-hispana-wayside/

