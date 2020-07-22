WATCH: Arrests made in ‘massacres’ of 3 friends on Florida fishing trip

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – 3 people have been arrested for the murders of a trio of friends who were “massacred” moments after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake on Friday, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said Saturday that the men were beaten and shot late Friday night near the city of Frostproof.

Killed were Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27.

Suspects are Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, Mary Whittemore, 27, the girlfriend of TJ, William” “Robert” Wiggins, 21, the brother of TJ, all of Frostproof. Judd said Rollins had stopped into a local Dollar General Store before heading to the lake. The three suspects were in the store at the same time. T.J. Wiggins allegedly followed Rollins out of the store, with his girlfriend and brother, and the three drove to the lake destination.

The initial investigation showed that around 10:06 p.m. Friday, Rollins called his dad and said “Help. "

“Brandon was able to say a few things to his dad, which we are not releasing at this time,” Grady said.

Judd described the killing as a “massacre.”

The area where the three men were killed is about 68 miles southwest of Orlando and more than 200 miles from Miami.

“It is an extremely rural area — a sparsely populated area and a very low crime rate, which is one of the safest places to live in the nation. But all of that came to a crashing halt when we found these people victims massacred,” Judd said. “TJ’s criminal history should shock your conscience. He was arrested when he was 12 years old. He is 26 years old and he has 230 felony criminal charges in his arrest history,” said Judd.

On Monday, detectives found the suspects living in a family compound of camper trailers not far from the murder scene. “They were living off the grid. No running water, no electricity, just some generators.”

One of the trio gives details

William “Robert” Wiggins admitted to seeing Tillmon, one of the victims, in the Dollar General store on Friday evening while they stood in line. Robert said he and his brother TJ were in line behind Tillmon.

Wiggins told police that when the trio left the store, TJ directed Robert, who was driving, to turn onto a particular road.

The vehicle with the three suspects passed two trucks. Robert, at the direction of TJ, told him to make a U-turn and follow them, according to police. They ended up on Lake Streety Road in Frostproof, near the lake where the 3 friends were murdered.

Robert stayed in the truck with Whittemore, he told police. TJ got out and confronted Keven Springfield, punching him and yelling at him, accusing Springfield of stealing his truck. Brandon Rollins and Damion Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ continued to scream at all of them, Robert told police.

Then, he told detectives that he watched as TJ shot all three victims.

After the brutal killings, the three suspects drove to McDonald’s, where they ordered 10 double cheeseburgers, and two McChicken sandwiches. They went back to their trailer to eat, Robert told detectives.

On Saturday morning, Robert took his truck to a car wash in Lake Wales to get the clay from the road from it.

Neither Tony TJ Wiggins nor Mary Whittemore are cooperating with detectives, Judd said.