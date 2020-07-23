Convicted felon arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old son, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A nine-time convicted felon was arrested Wednesday, days after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old son in unincorporated Central Broward, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother had just left the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3061 West Sunrise Blvd. Sunday night when her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Simmons, 36, began following her car in a separate vehicle.

Deputies said Simmons shot at the victim’s car twice just east of Northwest 27th Avenue on West Sunrise Boulevard.

The woman fled south on 27th Avenue while Simmons continued chasing her, authorities said.

Deputies said the incident ended in the parking lot near a Marshalls on West Broward Boulevard.

Authorities said Simmons got out of his vehicle and fired two shots at the woman’s car, one of which struck her son.

Authorities said the baby underwent surgery, which was successful, but it’s unclear whether he will have permanent physical limitations.

Simmons was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

He is being held at the BSO Mail Jail without bond on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, missile into a building and possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.