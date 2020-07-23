Coaches fear Florida High School Athletic Association is jeopardizing students’ access to scholarships

MIAMI – Roland Smith Jr., Miami Central Senior High School’s head football coach in West Little River, is concerned that without competitive sports his students will suffer. He said the anguish about their future comes with tears.

Smith blames the Florida High School Athletic Association. The FHSAA allowed school athletics to begin on Monday, and decided not to alter any postseason dates. Public school students in South Florida won’t be able to compete, and if they do later, they will be at a disadvantage.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he was “deeply disturbed” about the decision, which he considers to be highly unfair because it results in significant inequities for student-athletes. The district has threatened to step away from the FHSAA all together.

“My head is a little spinning right now because I’m kind of worried about my kids,” Smith said.

Miami-Dade County coaches like Smith say they are concerned about the students who are no longer staying away from the grasp of street gangs that offer opportunities for fast dirty money. Smith knows public school sports programs save lives. One saved his.

“I can recall when I was in high school playing football at Miami Northwestern going home to those projects and my way out was trying to get an athletic scholarship and I earned that,” Smith said.

The FHAA said the decision is up to school districts. The school districts that will allow school teams to compete later will play fewer games. Smith fears the students will be at a disadvantage and they may not even see the field or courts enough to play in state playoff tournaments.

“It is kind of frustrating because some of my teammates, some of my guys always work hard until their senior year so just knowing this pandemic is holding them back is kind of like saddening,” said Amari Daniels, a Miami Central running back.

Daniels has been offered scholarships to several D-1 schools. He knows he is among the minority of students who have that opportunity, so he is worried about the future of his teammates. He said he fears Jeron Scharoun Jr. may not get a chance to play this year and college recruiters won’t get to see how talented he is.

“It’s a huge deal. Last year I was just getting my feet wet,” said Scharoun, an offensive lineman. “This senior year, I was planning on getting a lot of schools and trying to go to college.”

Scharoun is not alone. Many Miami Central students’ focus on athletics as their ticket to become the first ones in their family to earn a college education.

“Everybody needs offers. Everybody needs somewhere to go. Everybody needs a school to go to,” said Laurence Seymore, an offensive lineman. “It’s important to all of us.”

Demetrius Jackson, the head coach at American Senior High School in Hialeah said his team has one senior who has a scholarship offer and there are 13 others who don’t. Jackson said he is not ready to rush them to the field.

Jackson blames the FHSAA’s lack of leadership for jeopardizing students’ opportunities to receive life-changing scholarships and for pushing coaches and school administrators to have to make impossible decisions.

“What if one of my players takes it back to their mothers or fathers who have underlying health conditions and they pass away?” Jackson said. “What if one my players or coaches pass away?”