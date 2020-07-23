Flying with face masks: Air travel from South Florida looks much different

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In the midst of a pandemic, its clear: Travel looks much different in South Florida.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, from entrances to terminals to boarding, people are wearing masks or facial coverings

“There are signs everywhere,” said traveler Gwen Thompson. “And, I mean, they make announcements every 15 minutes that you have to have a mask on.”

Broward County Aviation says its all part of an extensive awareness campaign to remind travelers that masks are required. Throughout FLL you’ll spot signs, and if you miss them, there is a PSA that sounds through terminals every 15 minutes.

Forget your mask, or lose it during travel, and staff says they will provide one to you free of charge

“I have a few different masks in my bag to replace,” traveler Jessica Barry says. “We still need to live our lives but it is scary.”

At Miami International Airport, the requirements are stricter. Not only is wearing a mask required, officials say that after issuing a reminder, travelers who refuse receive a citation from Miami-Dade police.

“No one really knows much about what is going on [with the virus],” Thompson said, “and until we know a little more, what’s it going to hurt [to wear a mask], you know?”