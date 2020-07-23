Man allegedly steals $650 purifier by scanning $16 barcode, Pembroke Pines police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A gray-haired man wearing an American flag mask may have believed he was able to pull of quite a coup, but Pembroke Pines police are wise to the thief.

Police said surveillance video captured the man entering the Pembroke Pines Target store, 1123 Pines Boulevard, around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, July 3. He picked up a Dyson air purifier, which police stated is valued at $649.99.

He then went to a self-checkout register and scanned an alternate barcode of $16.

Police said the man then left the store, “passing all points of sale and never making any attempts to pay full price for the merchandise.”

He is described as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, late 50s, with short gray hair.

Considered Petit Theft of the First Degree when the value of the property stolen is worth less than $750, but more than $100, someone convicted of petit theft can receive a combination of any of the following penalties:

· One year in jail,

· One year of probation, or

· A fine of up to a $1,000.

Pembroke Pines police want to hear from anyone who may know anything about the suspect. Call Detective Christina Cruz at (954) 431-2225 or anonymous tips can be made to Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.